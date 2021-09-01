PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,287,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,948 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,662,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $773,274,000 after acquiring an additional 435,735 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,233,416. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

