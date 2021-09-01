Polaris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 716% compared to the average daily volume of 558 put options.

NYSE PII opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

