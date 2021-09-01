Polkastarter Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00004133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $144.60 million and $45.24 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00120349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.35 or 0.00834634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00049108 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

