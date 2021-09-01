PolkaWar Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $420,831.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00136702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00161853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.52 or 0.07208241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.56 or 1.00005985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.41 or 0.00996898 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,999,016 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,016 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

