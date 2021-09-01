PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $10.64 million and $102,003.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00119152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.95 or 0.00832304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049113 BTC.

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

