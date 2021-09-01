Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of PRCH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,448. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Porch Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,755,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Porch Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

