Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.87

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 1468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

