Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $321,582.24 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28.

POWI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 323,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,177. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.