PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 171.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.08. 24,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.