PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Critical Contrast

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A PaySign N/A -93.74% -16.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PaySign $24.12 million 5.28 -$9.14 million ($0.18) -13.83

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PaySign.

Risk & Volatility

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 1 2 0 2.67

PaySign has a consensus price target of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 63.99%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Summary

PaySign beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing. The company was founded on May 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

