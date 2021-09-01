PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 122,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,830. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

