Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,531. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.