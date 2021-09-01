Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $517,885.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,560,008 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

