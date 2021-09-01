Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Sells $228,300.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,506. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.37. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Get Primerica alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. raised their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.