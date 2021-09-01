Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,960 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

HYFM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,419. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

