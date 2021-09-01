Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $246,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $129,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 393.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 30,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,084. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

