Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $488,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $68,954,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 5,247,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

