Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,941,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,931,773. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.