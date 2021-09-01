Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,035 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 0.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 368,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

