Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $485.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.