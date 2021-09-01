Probity Advisors Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $338.91 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

