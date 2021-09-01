Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce $5.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.03 million and the lowest is $5.17 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.84 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFIE shares. Dawson James started coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

