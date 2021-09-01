ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

