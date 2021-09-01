ProVise Management Group LLC Has $600,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.