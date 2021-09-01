ProVise Management Group LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

VNQ opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

