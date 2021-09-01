ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

LANC stock opened at $177.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

