ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,846 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82.

