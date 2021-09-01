ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,115,000.

USMV stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

