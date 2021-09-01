ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

