Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (PBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 21st

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prudential Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of PBIP opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

