Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $35,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

PSA stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $326.85. 6,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,798. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $208.19 and a 1-year high of $326.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.65 and a 200-day moving average of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.