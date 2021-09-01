PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.52 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PVH traded up $13.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.63. 54,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,213. PVH has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Several analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

