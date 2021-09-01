PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

