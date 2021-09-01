Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Raised by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$100.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.46. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$62.50 and a 1 year high of C$101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

