Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lowered by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

