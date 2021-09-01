Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, August 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.