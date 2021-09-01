Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Software, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Software in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMSWA. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $25.37 on Monday. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $843.37 million, a P/E ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

