Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of WSM opened at $186.70 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $17,163,977. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

