Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

CUBI stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.