QIWI plc (QIWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

QIWI has raised its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. QIWI has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. QIWI has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIWI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIWI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QIWI were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

