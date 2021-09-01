Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 2,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,275. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

