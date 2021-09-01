R. Wayne Myles Purchases 30,000 Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,652,294 shares in the company, valued at C$1,156,605.80.

R. Wayne Myles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, R. Wayne Myles purchased 70,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

CVE:NLH traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,667. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

