Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump Sells 600 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.