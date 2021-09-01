Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

