Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Radware worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

