Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Reaches $36.69 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $36.69 million and $1.90 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.70 or 0.00527068 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

