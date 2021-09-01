Rainicorn Achieves Market Cap of $25.06 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Rainicorn has a market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $423,030.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00062874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00136393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00162389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.34 or 0.07720323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,710.53 or 0.99785020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.61 or 0.00998900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

