Ramsay Health Care Limited (RMYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on October 15th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2792 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMYHY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ramsay Health Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.16 price target on the stock. raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

