Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Holdings Raised by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Randolph Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,963,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

RNDB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.