Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:RANI) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 8th

Rani Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RANI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Rani Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $73,333,337 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Rani Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RANI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

